The electricity sector was the worst performing on Monday, contributing to a decline in London's main equity index, while industrial metals & mining maintained some upward pressure. The electricity sector was down as SSE fizzled lower due investor doubts being raised after the massive deal announced over the weekend between German energy giants Eon and Innogy. Innogy owns Npower, which is merging its energy supply business with that of Scotland-based SSE. SSE put out a statement on Monday ...

