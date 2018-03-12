Two construction groups linked to Carillion led the risers on the FTSE 250 on Monday, Galliford Try and Kier Group. There was little in the way of fresh news for Galliford Try, save a downgrade to 'hold' from Canaccord Genuity and the announcement late last week that the company had reached financial close to build the new City of Wolverhampton train station, which is a relatively small £19m contract. Analysts said Galliford's results were overshadowed by the "somewhat surprising" news that the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...