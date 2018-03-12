African Battery Metals (ABM) announced on Monday that it will increase focus on its cobalt projects at its Kisinka licence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). AIM-traded resource exploration company ABM is in the process of exploring Kisinka, which the company identified due to its proximity to large copper and cobalt producting mines, and has carried out field mapping and satellite imaging at the 53 square kilometre. The company will now move on to soil sampling to look for elevated ...

