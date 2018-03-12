Technical training solutions company Pennant International reported a decrease in profits for 2017 on Monday, despite achieving revenue growth over the year. The AIM-traded company's pre-tax profits fell 5% to £1.8m compared to 2016, while revenues grew 5% to £18.1m over the same period due to continued production and delivery of work on contracts in the Middle East. The increase in revenues was offset by administrative costs however, which saw a 6% increase to £5.4m as the company paid out ...

