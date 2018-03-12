Ariana Resources announced on Monday that it expects its Kiziltepe project in Turkey to produce 20,000 ounces of gold in 2018, an increase of 47% over 2017. The Kiziltepe mine, which is owned by the Red Rabbit Joint Venture (JV) which Ariana holds 50% of, forecasts monthly production of between 15,500 and 17,000 tonnes of ore during the year, increasing as the year continues. Kerim Sener, managing director of Ariana Resources, said: "With our gold production guidance for the JV indicating circa ...

