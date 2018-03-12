European Union trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström said the bloc "will stand up to the bullies" over protectionism and will not be intimidated by the US on trade tariffs. Her comments on Monday were the latest move in the strained trade relationship building between the EU and the US after President Donald Trump announced the introduction of 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10% tariffs on aluminium. Malmström said that protectionism was being used as a weapon to threaten and intimidate the EU ...

