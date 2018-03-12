Webpals Group Mobile Arm DAU-UP ClicksMob Sweeps 18th in AppsFlyer Performance Index in Gaming and Non-Gaming Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DAU-UP ClicksMob earned 18th place in the industry's foremost authority on mobile advertising

Webpals Group, a leading performance marketing company, today announced that its mobile arm DAU-UP ClicksMob, itself a world leader in mobile user acquisition and revenue maximization, has been ranked in the top 20 companies by AppsFlyer Performance Index in both gaming and non-gaming categories.

DAU-UP Clicksmob received the following distinctions:

#18 Power Ranking, Gaming Category/Universal Region

#18 Power Ranking, Non-Gaming Category/Universal Region

The AppsFlyer Performance Index is the industry-standard report card for mobile advertising, evaluating the performance of media sources across eight regions around the world. The index was created by reviewing over 250 media sources, all with a minimum of 20,000 attributed installs and over 6,000 apps.

"Being recognized side by side with advertising giants Facbook, Google, and Apple makes our place on the AppsFlyer Performance Index all the more prestigious. Our constant growth has enabled us not only to be counted amongst the top 20 mobile media sources in the world, but has also driven high quality traffic for our partners. At Webpals Group we combine in-house proprietary technology and creative teams with our talented human capital to find high value app users. We're thrilled and honored by these results, and look forward to continuing to bring value to both our partners and users," saidInbal Lavi, CEO of Webpals Group.

About Webpals Group

Webpals Group is the world's fastest growing performance marketing company, specializing in driving high value users to online and mobile businesses. Utilizing proprietary technology, thousands of exclusively managed web assets in over 18 languages, and with over 400 employees hailing from around the world, Webpals works with partners on a performance basis meaning that the company only succeeds when our partners succeed. Webpals Group is wholly owned by XL Media (AIM: XLM).

