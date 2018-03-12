Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) will be joining the CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices from March 19, 2018. This decision, announced by Euronext on March 8, follows the quarterly review of the make-up of the various CAC indices.

Gecina's inclusion in these indices reflects the impact of its solid stock market performance over the past few years, as well as the increase in the size of its float, particularly following its acquisition of Eurosic in the second half of 2017.

Gecina's market capitalization represented €10.6bn at March 9, 2018, with a float of nearly 60% or €6.3bn.

Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer: "Joining the CAC Next 20, the index that groups together the Paris stock exchange's 20 most representative stocks in terms of capitalization, float and liquidity after the 40 stocks from the CAC 40, sends out a strong message for Gecina".

Gecina, living the city in a different way

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.6 billion euros at end-2017, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

