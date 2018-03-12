The "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Kazakhstani Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance The Kazakhstani Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Kazakhstan.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together The research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Summary

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Kazakhstan.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in Kazakhstan.

Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights

The Committee for the Control and Supervision of the Financial Market and Financial Organizations is responsible for supervision and control of Kazakhstani insurance industry.

Composite insurance is not permitted in Kazakhstani insurance industry.

100% FDI is permitted in Kazakhstani insurance industry.

The government of Kazakhstan imposes corporate income tax at 20%; capital gains are taxed at 20% and exempts dividends from taxation.

The placement of non-admitted insurance is not permitted in the insurance industry of Kazakhstan.

