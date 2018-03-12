

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sale of $28 billion worth of three-year notes earlier in the day, the Treasury Department sold $21 billion worth of ten-year notes on Monday, attracting slightly above average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.889 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.



The Treasury sold $24 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 2.811 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $13 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX