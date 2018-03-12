Metro Bank chief executive officer Craig Donaldson disposed of 63,000 ordinary shares in the challenger bank on Monday, collecting more than £2.5m in the process. Donaldson, Metro's boss since 2010, sold his shares with a price tag of 4,016.64p each. Metro Bank, apparently boosted by demand for safety deposit boxes, last month posted its first ever annual profit, as record lending to both commercial and residential mortgage customers boosted the group along. Underlying pre-tax profits for the ...

