AIM-quoted mineral exploration company Salt Lake Potash has signed a memorandum of understanding with gold mining firm Blackham Resources on the potential development of a potash sulphate project in Australia. The MOU between the two parties concerns a possible operation at Lake Way, near Wiluna, in the Goldfields region of Western Australia where Salt Lake Potash holds roughly 290 square kilometres of the Lake Way paleochannel, and Blackham owns the Matilda-Wiluna gold project at the northern ...

