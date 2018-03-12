Cancer drug development company Hutchison China Meditech plans to gain approval for its fruquintinib drug as China's first Tyrosine-Kinase inhibitor (TKI), the company said on Monday. Fruquintinib passed a phase three study in colorectal cancer last year and has been submitted to China's centre for drug evaluation as of June 2017, with approval subject to technical reviews and manufacturing inspections. Trials using the drug, which inhibits cancer cells' ability to adapt against treatments, for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...