Gurit and Elbe Flugzeugwerke Extend Partnership

Zurich, Switzerland, March 12, 2018 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) and Elbe Flugzeugwerke signed a new framework contract for the development and supply of aerospace materials.

The 3-year agreement takes effect from January 1, 2019 and builds on the decennial business relationship between both companies. The extended framework contract comprises the production and supply of existing qualified aerospace materials as well as the joint development and qualification of new material technologies for the production of cabin interiors for Airbus passenger airplanes. Total value of the 3-year agreement is at around CHF 25 million over the contract period.

"We are very pleased and honoured to intensify and reinforce our long-standing partnership with Elbe Flugzeugwerke. This new contract provides both parties and our partners with continuity and reliability for the future," said Stefan Gautschi, General Manager Composite Materials at Gurit.

About Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW):

EFW (Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH) is a 55:45 joint venture of ST Aerospace and Airbus, based in Dresden, Germany. EFW combines various aviation and technology activities under one roof, including passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversions, maintenance and repair of Airbus aircraft, and the development and manufacturing of flat fibre-reinforced composite components for structures and interiors of the entire Airbus family of aircraft. Apart from being the exclusive supplier for composite flat panels to Airbus for all Airbus aircraft, EFW serves as ST Aerospace's centre for passenger-to-freighter conversions, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), as well as engineering services in Europe, leveraging ST Aerospace's global network, track record and expertise in aircraft MRO and engineering. Visit us at (www.efw.aero: http://www.efw.aero/).

About Gurit:

The companies of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fibre reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. The global Group has production sites and offices in Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the U.K., Poland, Canada, the U.S.A., Ecuador, Australia, New Zealand, India and China. For more information, please visit www.gurit.com

