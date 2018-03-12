2017 Financial Results to be announced on March 16, 2018

ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop a functional cure for HIV and treatments for inflammatory/autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announces that its senior management team will participate in upcoming events for investors and business development professionals.

March 12-14, 2018: BIO-Europe Spring in Amsterdam

Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO ABIVAX, will give a corporate update presentation on ABIVAX on Tuesday, March 13 at 11:00 in room E105

March 16, 2018: Full Year 2017 Financial Results

March 19-20, 2018: BIO Asia International Conference in Tokyo

April 8-10, 2018: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference in Monaco

About ABIVAX

ABIVAX is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with viral infections, autoimmune diseases and cancer. A clinical-stage company, ABIVAX leverages its antiviral and immune enhancing platforms to optimize candidates to cure HIV and treat inflammatory bowel diseases and liver cancer. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com.

