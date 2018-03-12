The "Europe Flavors (Food Beverages) Market (2016 2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Flavours (Food Beverages) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2016 -2022

The factors affecting the demand of flavours are changing food habits of consumers, and higher disposable income among the middle-class population. Additionally, Demographic changes such as rising income level, nuclear families, busy lifestyles, increasing number of working women, and rapid urbanization have resulted in the growing demand for ready to eat foods. These ready to eat foods are prepared with artificial flavouring in order to give additional taste to the food, which otherwise is missing.

Processed food products have witnessed prominent growth in Europe. Production of processed food products is rapidly increasing in the European countries. These processed food products contain artificial as well as natural flavours. Demand for Deep-frozen foods, soups sauces, Jam, jellies fruit preserves, and Meat fish products are in great demand. Hence, the above-mentioned factors have fuelled the demand for flavours in European region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe Flavors (Food Beverages) Market

5. Europe Flavors (Food Beverages) Market by Product Type

6. Europe Flavors (Food Beverages) Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Archer Daniels Medical Company

Kerry Group

Givaudan

Firmenich International SA

Symrise AG

Sensient Technologies Corporation

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Huabao International

