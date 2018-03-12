The "Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market would witness market growth of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023).

The growth of this market is mainly driven due to the growing geriatric population, increasing number of surgical procedures, and rising awareness among end users, globally. On the other hand, the risks associated with the use of surgical drains would limit the market growth during the forecast period. The regular use of drains in surgical procedures has been diminishing over the years, as better radiological investigation and confidence in surgical techniques have limited the need for the same.

With advancements in the field, it is found that drains could hinder recovery by acting as an 'anchor', and at the same time limiting mobility post-surgery. It is also found that, the use of drains may lead to infections in the wound. Despite the case, the use of drains is inevitable in some cases. Drains may be hooked to wall suction, to a portable suction device, or they may be left to drain naturally.

