The "Europe Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market would witness market growth of 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023.
Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) is among the superior forms of deposition methods which are used to produce thin and conformal films. The technology is used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices, and is also a part of the set of tools available for the synthesis of nano-technology materials. The technology is found in almost all high-end products in various industries such as automobile other transportation, wearable health monitoring devices, and solar PV's.
ALD is a technology that is very effective to lower the cost associated with manufacturing advanced electronic products. The brightness and longevity of LED, and precision optical layers are manufactured with the adoption of ALD and later used in various applications. Within the medical field, life-span of various medical implant equipment is enhanced with the help of biosynthesized ALD coatings.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Market
4. Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Market by End User
5. Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Market by Country
6. Company Profiles
- Adeka Corporation
- Aixtron SE
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- ASM International NV
- Lam Research Corporation
- Tokyo Electron Limited
- Denton Vacuum
- Kurt J. Lesker Company
- Beneq Oy
- Veeco Instruments
