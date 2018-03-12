The "Europe Visual Analytics Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Visual Analytics Market would witness market growth of 21.0% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

Visual analytics is a process of understanding data in an interactive, graphical manner to single out insights for solving a problem. The technology is used by data scientists and other professionals to pick trends, patterns and relationships in the data that is being worked on. Packaged visual analytics software tools are used by non-technical users. The packaged tools are simple to use and include drag-and-drop options for setting and modifying analytical parameters.

The demand for cloud-based visual analytics solutions would witness significant growth as the cloud based solutions are cost-effective and time-efficient. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) would be the segments that would witness high adoption of cloud based solutions.

