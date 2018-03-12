Intiva BioPharma Inc. Should Not be Confused with Intiva Pharma, LLC Which is a Different Company

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Intiva BioPharma Inc. (OTC PINK: NTVA) (the "Company") is aware of a civil action filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Jeffrey Friedland and companies associated with him. Included in the filing is a company named Intiva Pharma, LLC.

This is NOT the same company as Intiva BioPharma Inc. and Intiva BioPharma Inc. is NOT a party to this or any other lawsuit.

Intiva BioPharma Inc. also notes that Jeffrey Friedland is no longer an officer or director of the Company, as disclosed in a Form 8K report filed on March 9, 2018.

For any further information, Please contact Mark Lubchenco at 303-431-4530 or by email at mlubchenco@intivabiopharma.com.

