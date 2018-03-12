The "Europe Ureteral Stents Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Ureteral Stents Market would witness market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023.

Ureteral stents are used in treating patients with complex urological disorders such as kidney stones and prostate cancer, which causes narrowing of the ureter or scarring on the wall of ureter. Various ureteral stents to open the blocked ureters, to allow urine flow. Growing geriatric population, high prevalence of urological disorders due to sedentary lifestyle, and technological advancements in stent composition are the factors that drive the growth of the ureteral stents market.

Increase in the incidence of urological diseases caused due to colonization of microorganisms or sedentary lifestyle, rising number of kidney transplants, surge in geriatric population, and technological advancements in stents composition materials are the factors driving the adoption of the ureteral stents technology. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and adverse effects associated with the use of ureteral stents are the factors that are hindering the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Ureteral Stents Market

4. Europe Ureteral Stents Market by Product

5. Europe Ureteral Stents Market by End User

6. Europe Ureteral Stents Market by Application

7. Europe Ureteral Stents Market by Country

8. Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Teleflex Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Cook Group Incorporated

Coloplast Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

PNN Medical A/S

