Tofane Global enters in exclusive negotiations with Altice N.V. to acquire its activities regrouped under the "Altice International Wholesale"

With this second operation Tofane Global, which signed last week the acquisition of iBasis (Royal KPN N.V.), becomes the third provider of inter-operator international services in the world (voice and mobile)

Tofane Global has entered exclusive negotiations with Altice NV (Euronext: ATCA, ATCB) to acquire Altice International Wholesale (AIW) consisting of the group's international inter-operator carrier activities in France, Portugal and in the Dominican Republic. The three entities of AIW (SFR Carriers, Meo and Orange Dominicana) have transported 14 billion minutes of international voice traffic in 2017.

The transaction will be presented to works' council advice and seeking regulatory approvals. After the closing of this transaction, Tofane Global and AIW companies will remain long-term strategic partners to Altice N.V. and will keep delivering international voice termination and mobile data services

Tofane Global is a new French player in the telecom and digital sectors, and a specialist of international inter operators' carrier services. It was founded by Alexandre Pébereau, a recognized professional among international carriers (former CEO of Orange Carriers, as well as founder of the ITW Council) and is backed by solid financial partners including Ciclad and Trocadero Capital Partners.

On March 8, Tofane Global announced the acquisition of iBasis, a subsidiary of Royal KPN NV, in international voice and mobiles services. iBasis' ability to carry huge volume of traffic, its track record in innovation and its history in Voice over IP, make it ideal as the cornerstone to Tofane Global's consolidation and digital transformation strategy. iBasis will provide technical and network support to this transaction and ensure AIW continues to provide seamless services for its customers and suppliers.

Tofane Global's strategy is to combine multiple players in the International carrier services market, either by acquisitions or through strategic partnerships. Creating a large yet flexible virtual platform operated by experts and achieving strong economies of scale with best-in-class technology. The Company believes the market is ready for independent specialists that can provide a broad scope of services that are globally available providing cost effectiveness as well as high quality.

Purchasing AIW is a key milestone that advances the strategy of Tofane Global and positions the company as a leader in this rapidly evolving industry. Telecommunications operators, such as Altice and KPN wish to focus on their national markets and divest non-core services. These carriers want to ensure their businesses are managed by trusted experts that will continue to support their international needs for many years to come.

"Altice was seeking an acquirer that could not only deliver a technically and financially complete solution quickly, but a company that would be a trusted partner expert in delivering international communications services. This is precisely our strategic offer to operators. Royal KPN N.V. and Altice independently decided to proceed with Tofane Global as their trusted partner and signed the same week. Once all authorizations are received Tofane Global will become the third largest provider of voice and mobile data services in the world," says Alexandre Pébereau, Tofane Global CEO.

Together Altice International Wholesale and iBasis represent a turnover of more than 1.2 billion euros in a full year and transfer 34 billion minutes per year. They serve more than 50 customers operators for 4G mobile data services.

Tofane Global is a new French player in the telecom and digital sectors, and a specialist of international inter operators' carrier services. It was founded by Alexandre Pébereau, a recognized professional among international carriers (former CEO of Orange Carriers, as well as founder of the ITW Council) and is backed by solid financial partners including Ciclad and Trocadero Capital Partners.

Banque Lazard, Arthur D. Little, Ernst Young, and De Pardieu Brocas Maffei served as advisors to Tofane Global.

About TOFANE GLOBAL

Tofane Global is a Paris-based company, provider of telecom and digital services for carriers and "Over The Top" (OTT) internet related companies. It was founded in 2017 by Alexandre Pébereau, a recognized leader among international carriers former CEO of Orange Carriers and MD of Maroc Telecom, as well as founder of the ITW Council. Tofane Global's strategy is to combine multiple players in the International Wholesale market, either by acquisitions or through strategic partnerships, to create a flexible virtual platform able to achieve economies of scale and offer best in class technology. Tofane Global has begun his activity in March 2018 with the intended acquisition of iBasis, a subsidiary of Royal KPN N.V.

For more information, please visit www.tofaneglobal.com

About ALTICE NV

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, Altice is a convergent global leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 50 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. The company enables millions of people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables millions of customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment. Altice innovates with technology in its Altice Labs across the world. Altice links leading brands to audiences through premium advertising solutions. Altice is also a global provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice is present in 10 territories from New York to Paris, from Tel Aviv to Lisbon, from Santo Domingo to Geneva, from Amsterdam to Dallas. Altice (ATC ATCB) is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

For more information, please visit www.altice.net

About CICLAD

CICLAD is an independent Private Equity investment firm launched in 1988, specialized in backing management teams to go through business transformation projects. Since its inception, Ciclad invested in more than 150 transactions in France and abroad in all industry sectors. Ciclad invests in every type of business succession transaction or in specific growth projects (transfer of family-owned businesses, takeover of group subsidiaries by their managers or fund raising for growth). Since 1988, Ciclad has been benefitting from the renewed support of renowned French and international institutional investors. Ciclad's team is composed of seasoned professionals highly involved in the support of the management team. Ciclad's experience include a number of transactions in the telecommunications industry.

For more information, please visit www.ciclad.com

About TROCADERO CAPITAL PARTNERS

Trocadero Capital Partners (TCP) is an independent management company owned by its management and approved by the A.M.F under number GP-13000033. Its investment team has a long track record as a key player in the bond or minority capital investment segment for French and European companies with an enterprise value between €10M and €100M. TCP is distinguished by its entrepreneurial culture, strong responsiveness linked to a short decision-making process and involvement in the value creation of the companies its supports.

For more information, please visit www.trocaderocp.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006191/en/

Contacts:

Paris Office

Tofane Global

87 bd du Montparnasse

75006 Paris

Tel: +33 1 86 95 78 16

email: contact@tofaneglobal.com

www.tofaneglobal.com

or

Media Relations

Footprint consultants

Quentin Giudicelli, +33 6 15 19 83 08

qgiudicelli@footprintconsultants.fr