World Architecture Festival Announces International 'Super-Jury'

LONDON, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The World Architecture Festival has announced its 2018 Super-Jury, made up of the most influential names in international architecture. The 'Super-Jury' will judge the Festival's World Building of the Year award on Friday 30th November at the RAI Amsterdam.

The WAF Awards, the 'Oscars of architecture', sit at the heart of the World Architecture Festival and celebrate global architectural excellence across completed buildings, future projects and landscape projects. Shortlisted entrants will compete for prizes across 33 categories on the first two days of the three-day Festival.

On the final day, category winners will present again to the Super Jury, who will choose the World Building of the Year winner, after seeing live presentations from the 18 completed building category winners.

The Super-Jury will be chaired by Nathalie de Vries, Director and Co-founder of Dutch practice MVRDV. The other jurors are Mohsen Mostafavi, Dean, Graduate School of Design, Harvard University; Li Xiaodong, Professor, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University; David Adjaye, Principal, Adjaye Associates; and Manuelle Gautrand, Principal Architect, Manuelle Gautrand Architecture.

WAF programme director Paul Finch commented: 'We are delighted to have such a diverse and talented group of super-jurors, and look forward to their comments and deliberations. With over 130 judges representing 37 countries, and with 47% being female, we are proud that WAF is able to celebrate the truly diverse nature of design and architecture.'

WAF and its sister event INSIDE World Festival of Interiors are looking forward to welcoming more than 2,000 architects and designers to the RAI Amsterdam for three days of conference programmes, awards, exhibitions and fringe events. The Festival culminates with the Gala Awards Dinner taking place in the former Amsterdam Stock Exchange building, the Beurs van Berlage, where the winners of the World Building of the Year will receive their prize.

