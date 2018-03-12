Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2018) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) (the "Corporation") announced today that it is conducting a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 40 million common share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant") in the capital of the Corporation at a price of CDN$0.03 per Warrant. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Corporation at an exercise price of CDN$0.12 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement. The Warrants are subject to acceleration at the sole discretion of the Corporation in the event that the volume-weight average trading price of the Common Shares is greater than CDN$0.15 for any period of 10 consecutive trading days. Upon closing of the Private Placement, including the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants, the Corporation will have 70,910,256 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation may pay eligible agents a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised by such eligible agents. The Private Placement is expected to close on, or before, April 5th, 2018. All Warrants will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period. Proceeds of the placement will be used for both acquisitions and for working capital purposes.

