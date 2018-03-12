

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - A new report suggests that chip maker Intel might offer a bid to acquire Broadcom, the company that is trying to take over Qualcomm.



According to Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, Intel is considering a range of acquisition alternatives in reaction to Broadcom hostile pursuit for Qualcomm, including a bid for Broadcom.



The news report says Intel, which is the world's largest semiconductor company, wants the merger between Broadcom and Qualcomm to fail as the combined company would pose a big threat for it. If Broadcom is successful with its hostile takeover of Qualcomm, Intel would place its own bid for Broadcom.



Broadcom currently has a market value of about $104 billion.



Broadcom has been in a long hostile takeover battle with Qualcomm. Qualcomm had rejected Broadcom's initial $105 billion bid, which Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf said 'isn't even in the ballpark.' Broadcom submitted a revised bid later, which was also rejected by Qualcomm.



