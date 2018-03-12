

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release February figures for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to add 0.2 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year, slowing from 0.3 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year in January.



Japan also will see January results for its tertiary industry index, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.3 percent on month following the 0.2 percent drop in December.



Australia will see January numbers for home loans and February results for the business confidence index from NAB.



Home loans are expected to dip 0.2 percent on month after sliding 2.3 percent in December. The index for business confidence had a score of +12 in January, while business conditions were at +19.



Malaysia will provide January numbers for manufacturing and industrial production; in December, they were up an annual 5.3 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



Hong Kong will release Q4 numbers for industrial production and producer prices. In the three months prior, output sank 0.6 percent on quarter and added 0.3 percent on year, while producer prices climbed 3.7 percent.



