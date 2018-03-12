All eyes will be on the latest US consumer price data and the Chancellor's Spring statement on Tuesday. Weaker-than-expected figures on US average hourly earnings release on the previous Friday eased market concerns regarding the possibility that the US central bank might have fallen 'behind the curve'. However, any overshoot versus economists' forecasts on either the headline CPI (consensus: 2.2%) or on the 'core' measure (consensus: 1.8%) might easily rekindle such concerns. Back in the UK, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...