

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple's music streaming service Apple Music has touched 38 million subscribers, up by 2 million in just over one month, according to Cnet.



According to the news report, Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president for internet software and services, revealed the new subscriber number at the South by Southwest Conference and Festivals.



Apple is currently in battle with music streaming services from tech giants like Amazon.com Inc and Google as well as other dominant streaming music services like Spotify.



Spotify currently touts of having 71 million premium subscribers and 159 million people who use the service at least once a month. The company plans to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPOT.



Cue said that the world has about 2 billion potential subscribers who have the access as well as the financial ability to pay for streaming music. However, Apple Music and Spotify's combined subscribers only touch 100 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX