

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 55 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,325-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower after solid gains a day earlier, while sliding oil prices also may weigh. The European and U.S. markets were mixed but little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following support from the oil companies and mixed performances from the financials and insurance stocks.



For the day, the index gained 19.563 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 3,326.70 after trading between 3,313.56 and 3,333.56. The Shenzhen Composite Index perked 23.46 points or 1.24 percent to end at 1,908.84.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.24 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.07 percent, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.25 percent, China Construction Bank skidded 1.21 percent, Bank of Communications lost 0.31 percent, China Life eased 0.15 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.32 percent, PetroChina gained 0.25 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 0.94 percent, China Vanke tumbled 2.51 percent and Gemdale retreated 1.60 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks failed to sustain an early upward move Monday before finishing mixed after Friday's surge.



The Dow shed 157.13 points or 0.62 percent to 25,178.61, while the NASDAQ added 27.51 points or 0.36 percent to 7,588.32 and the S&P fell 3.55 points or 0.13 percent to 2,783.02.



The initial strength came as traders continued to react positively to Friday's monthly jobs data from the Labor Department - although traders seemed reluctant to push stocks higher amid a lack of major U.S. economic data.



Notable declines by Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT) weighed on the Dow amid concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's recently imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



Crude oil prices fell Monday ahead of closely watched U.S. inflation data that may set the stage for interest rate hikes. April WTI oil lost 68 cents or 1.1 percent to settle at $61.36/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX