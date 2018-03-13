Pura Cryptocurrency Experts on Why Digital Currency Is Uniquely Suited to Millennials

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Millennials are the first generation to grow in a real digital world. For this reason, the Millennials look at the world in a different way compared to other generations. The Millennial generation was born between 1981 and 1997, and from their perspective regarding digitalization, the outlook of Millennials, with respect to their lifestyle, is forcing industries to develop innovative approaches to the design and delivery of their products. For this reason, their approach to cryptocurrencies is also vastly different than that of previous generations. PURA Cryptocurrency experts explain that, "Millennials do everything from getting a taxi and ordering food to finding employment and booking vacations differently from their parents. Cryptocurrency is yet another example of these differences."

"Millennials look at cryptocurrencies as something completely new," says one PURA cryptocurrency expert. "They believe it is a market with both a lot of growth and risk and are fascinated by these facts. But this does not mean that other generations are not getting involved in cryptocurrencies." Studies have shown that market participants ranging between the ages of 22 and 40 are all heavily investing into cryptocurrencies such as PURA. As PURA is the world's first cryptocurrency for the common good and environmental sustainability, this proposition is also a deciding factor in Millennial user behavior as environmental stewardship is highly valued by this age group.

However, the biggest difference in the outlook of Millennials is, that while other users regard cryptocurrencies as an investment, Millennials see them in a different way. Arran Stewart, cofounder of blockchain recruitment platform Job.com, explains, "Cryptocurrency can become a global currency platform and is able to replace traditional payment methods. In the future, you will be able to pay for lunch with your crypto wallet, without a need for a credit card, merchant system, or cash. Consider how many things you buy and pay for day-to-day that crypto could replace." Millennials are bound to change the world using the blockchain technology and driving mass adoption with cryptocurrencies such as PURA.

PURA Cryptocurrency is an international digital currency that liberates users to transact with anyone in the world directly, privately and instantly, making lives more affordable by removing the expense or need for a middle man in the form of a bank or payment provider. Powered by the blockchain, transactions are stored permanently and backed up across hundreds of servers worldwide while financial data, activity history and balance information is kept completely confidential. The currency is not controlled by any central government or banking authority, opting to allow masternode holders and users themselves to determine how the currency evolves and the impact it has on the world through a global democratic governance process, or "DAO." Dedicated to responsible decentralized living, ten percent of all PURA created is automatically contributed to PURAPlanet, a treasury that works in conjunction with PURAMission to fund and track sustainable, environmental and social projects around the globe.

