

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) didn't pay a cash bonus for 2017 to its top executives at corporate headquarters, which it said was the first time in the company's 125-year history.



The company said in a regulatory filing that its board withheld the 2017 bonuses and canceled some 2015 equity awards that executives would have partly received. It cited the conglomerate's struggles last year, which forced GE to slash its dividend, cut thousands of jobs and overhaul its leadership.



John Flannery, who took over as CEO on August 1 with a $2 million annual salary, received $9 million in total compensation for 2017, including stock options and changes in values in his pension plan. Flannery earned $1.6 million in salary in 2016 when he was CEO of the GE Healthcare division.



Former CEO Jeff Immelt received $8.1 million in total compensation last year, down from $21.3 million in 2016. Mr. Immelt, who led the company for 16 years and retired as chairman in October, didn't receive any severance payments.



GE said it was changing its executive compensation program for 2018, eliminating a long-term cash incentive program and lowering the amount of cash salary paid to Mr. Flannery compared with Mr. Immelt.



The company also is tying equity awards to total shareholder return. Bonuses for employees of each operating business will be funded based on segment performance, rather than overall company performance.



The company disclosed on Monday that in February it awarded 800,000 performance share units to the new CEO that will vest in three years. It also awarded 200,000 performance share units to Jamie Miller, who took over as finance chief on Nov. 1. The shares underlying the equity awards were valued at $12 million and $3 million, respectively, based on where the stock was trading in February.



The company said the grants were delayed from the fall to give the board more time to consider the appropriate performance metrics and targets.



Over all, GE said it funded its corporate bonus pool at 24% of its plan last year. The only senior executive to receive a cash bonus for 2017 was David Joyce, the Cincinnati-based head of GE Aviation, which makes jet engines. Mr. Joyce received a cash bonus of $1.4 million and total compensation of $5.2 million in 2017, less than half of what he received the year before.



Jeff Bornstein, who officially stepped aside as CFO on November 1, received $6.9 million in total compensation for 2017, excluding $7.7 million worth of restricted stock awards that he received earlier in the year but were canceled when he resigned.



