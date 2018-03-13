Jacob Frydman Donates to Breast Cancer Foundation in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Real estate developer Jacob Frydman is passionate about giving back to the community, and is doing his part by helping to provide breast cancer screenings for underprivileged women through the Brem Foundation and its early detection program. Inspired by Dr. Rachel Brem, who directs The Breast Imaging and Intervention Center at The GW Medical Faculty Associates, the Brem Foundation is dedicated to helping women understand the risks and options associated with breast cancer. It also provides free breast cancer screenings for the underserved communities within the Washington DC metropolitan area.

Generous contributions from donors like Jacob Frydman support the Brem Foundation's community outreach programs, breast radiologist fellowships, and research in advanced diagnostic technologies. Recognizing the importance of the organization's fight against the disease, Frydman points to the National Cancer Institute's findings that in 2015, there were more than 230,000 new cases of breast cancer in the United States and more than 12 percent of women will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.

In addition to education provided by the Brem Foundation through its outreach programs, the organization is also devoted to delivering access to those who need it. The foundation's B-Fund pays for women who cannot afford critical diagnostic tests, while its "Mammovan" brings mobile mammography to the uninsured and underinsured residents of Northern Virginia as well as Montgomery and Prince Georges Counties of Maryland. "While breast cancer may not be preventable, with early diagnosis and treatment, survival rates skyrocket," states Frydman, citing NCI statistics revealing a 98.6 percent five-year survival rate for those whose cancer is localized. "The Brem Foundation's mobile mammography is a critical piece of the survivability puzzle," he adds.

Frydman's support of the Brem Foundation's work in underserved communities is rooted in part by his experiences growing up in Northern New Jersey, where Frydman saw firsthand the disparities between communities that had financial resources and those that did not. "I greatly admire Dr. Brem's work in delivering healthcare to women who might otherwise be denied access to basic screening services," he declares.

A renowned expert on value added investments, Jacob Frydman has over 30 years of experience in structuring, financing, and executing highly complex real estate transactions with notable transactions including midtown Manhattan's Two Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza and lower Manhattan's Aetna Building. Prior to his retirement in September 2015, Frydman was the CEO and Chairman of a public Real Estate Investment Trust. After his retirement as CEO, he continued on as the Chief Investment Officer of the First Capital Real Estate Trust. Frydman is a graduate of Boston University, where he received his Bachelor's degree in Finance and Case Western Reserve University School of Law, where he received his Juris Doctor. Mr. Frydman often participates as a speaker and panelist at numerous industry seminars and on Fox Business, CNBC, Bloomberg Television and other news media, where he speaks on matters relating to property investments and trends in real estate. In addition to his support for the Brem Foundation to Defeat Breast Cancer, Frydman also devotes time and capital to organizations such as the Chabad of Dutchess County and served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Bardavon Opera House, home to the Hudson Valley Philharmonic.

