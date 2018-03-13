

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - E.ON SE and RWE AG have concluded an agreement on the acquisition of RWE's 76.8 percent stake in innogy SE via a far-reaching exchange of assets and participations. The Supervisory Board of E.ON SE approved the transaction on Sunday. Today, the Supervisory Board of RWE AG also gave its approval.



In connection with the transaction, the Board of Management of E.ON SE also resolved with the approval of the Supervisory Board to propose a fix dividend of EUR0.43 per share for the fiscal year 2018. The Board of Management confirms a target rating of a strong BBB/Baa for E.ON SE.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX