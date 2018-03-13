

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported that its Adjusted net income for fiscal year 2017 was 1.4 billion euros, which surpassed the prior-year figure by 58 percent. Adjusted EBIT of 3.1 billion euros was at the upper end of the forecast range of 2.8 euros to 3.1 billion euros.



Alongside solid 2017 earnings, debt-reduction measures such as the roughly 3.8 billion euros in proceeds anticipated in mid-2018 from the agreed-on sale of the Uniper stake to Fortum will give E.ON additional flexibility. E.ON intends to use this flexibility to achieve disciplined, profitable growth during the implementation of the transaction with RWE.



E.ON CFO Marc Spieker anticipates more good results in 2018. Adjusted EBIT is expected to be between 2.8 billion euros and 3 billion euros, adjusted net income between 1.3 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros. As announced, E.ON intends to propose to the Annual Shareholders Meeting to pay out a fixed dividend of 30 cents per share for the 2017 financial year. Due to the transaction, E.ON strives to pay out a fixed dividend for 2018 as well. At 43 cents per share, it would be 40 percent higher than the previous year's.



Based on its existing portfolio, which includes the renewables business,E.ON intends to increase adjusted EBIT by 3 to 4 percent annually from 2018 to 2020 and earnings per share by 5 to 10 percent. Compared with the previous medium-term plan for the period 2018 to 2020, E.ON will increase its investments by about 20 percent to a total of roughly 9.5 billion euros. Just under half will go to the Energy Networks segment, about a quarter each to Customer Solutions and Renewables.



Between now and 2020, E.ON intends increase the generating capacity of its Renewables segment from 6 to 8 gigawatts, primarily by adding onshore wind farms in the United States and completing Rampion and Arkona offshore wind farms in Europe. E.ON will continue to systematically develop this segment and strengthen its earnings until the planned transfer to RWE.



