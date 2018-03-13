

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, tracking the mixed lead overnight from Wall Street and as the yen strengthened after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came under renewed scrutiny in a suspected cronyism scandal.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 51.64 points or 0.24 percent to 21,772.39, off a low of 21,700.78 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are advancing almost 1 percent each, Canon is unchanged and Panasonic is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is declining almost 1 percent and Honda is losing almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing more than 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 1 percent.



Steel maker Japan Steel Works is declining almost 1 percent and Nippon Steel is down more than 1 percent amid investor concerns about U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by 2 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Sumco Corp. is rising almost 4 percent, Toyobo Co. is gaining almost 3 percent and Kansai Electric Power is higher by more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Denka Co. is losing almost 4 percent, while IHI Corp., Showa Shell Sekiyu and JXTG Holdings are all down more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were flat on month in February. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent and down from 0.3 percent in January.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday after seeing initial strength as traders continued to react positively to the monthly jobs data released last Friday. However, traders seemed reluctant to continue pushing stocks higher amid a lack of major U.S. economic data on the day.



While the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 27.51 points or 0.4 percent to a new record closing high of 7,588.32, the Dow fell 157.13 points or 0.6 percent to 25,178.61 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.55 points or 0.1 percent to 2,783.02.



The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line, and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil prices fell Monday ahead of the closely-watched U.S. inflation data that may set the stage for interest rate hikes. April WTI oil lost $0.68 or 1.1 percent to settle at $61.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



