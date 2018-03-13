Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Mar 13, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - MHI Thermal Systems, Ltd., a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), and Beijer Ref AB (Beijer Ref), one of the world's largest refrigeration and HVAC wholesalers, have agreed to pursue a strategic business collaboration in air-conditioning and heat pump products in the UK and Ireland. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning Europe, Ltd. (MHIAE), a wholly owned Group company of MHI based in London and Beijer Ref signed a framework agreement on March 12 in London for the establishment and operation of a joint venture company (JV) for the sales and servicing of products. The collaboration is intended to strengthen the close relationship between the two groups in order to significantly expand market share in those markets.MHIAE is responsible for the sales and servicing of air-conditioning and heat pumps throughout the European market and will expand its business with Beijer Ref's group companies in UK and Ireland by means of this transaction.The JV, scheduled to begin operations at the end of May, is to be named "3D Plus Limited" and will have both engineering and consulting functions to reinforce the sales and servicing of air-conditioning and heat pump systems. The technical experience of MHI and the distribution expertise of Beijer Ref will be combined to deliver a broader and more focused offering to customers.Beijer Ref AB, headquartered in Malmo, Sweden, operates through group companies in 34 countries worldwide. It has operating bases throughout the UK and Ireland, providing products to the refrigeration industry.MHI Thermal Systems will utilize the Beijer Ref network within the UK and Ireland and provide highly efficient and natural refrigerant CO2 products for environmental interests and prevention of global warming.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.