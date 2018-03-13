

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary industry activity declined for the first time in four months in January, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.



The tertiary industry activity index dropped 0.6 percent month-on-month in January after staying flat in December. This was the first decrease since September. Activity was expected to drop moderately by 0.3 percent.



Data showed that broad-ranging personal services slid 0.1 percent and broad-ranging business services fell 0.8 percent in January.



On a yearly basis, tertiary industry activity growth accelerated to 1.6 percent from 1.3 percent a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX