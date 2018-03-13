Frost & Sullivan Recognized Companies Disrupting Their Industry with Best Practices Awards

Frost & Sullivan celebrates companies demonstrating growth, innovation, and leadership at awards banquet in London

LONDON, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan honored industry leaders at its Excellence in Best Practices Awards Banquet held 12 March 2018 at the Royal Garden Hotel in London.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became a marketplace standard, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

"These award recipients have demonstrated their ability to be market disrupters with creativity and passionate persistence," said Art Robbins, Americas President, Consulting & Senior Partner, Frost & Sullivan. "They go beyond the norm to do something transformative, something different that will set them apart."

Awarded companies included:

4Subsea-2018 European Subsea Sensors for Well Integrity Product Leadership Award

ABB-2017 Global Distributed Control Systems Company of the Year Award

ACI Worldwide-2017 European Payment Systems Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Airobotics-2018 Global Automated Drone New Product Innovation Award

Brodmann17-2017 EIA Machine & Deep Learning for Computer Vision Technology Innovation Award

Ericsson-2018 Global M&E Video Transcoders Multiscreen/VOD Market Leadership Award

Firmitas Cyber Solutions (ISRAEL) Ltd.-2017 European Deterministic OT Security Solutions for Industrial Infrastructure Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Form3-2018 European Payment Processing Platform Customer Value Leadership Award

IDEMIA-2017 Global Biometric Authentication Solutions Company of the Year Award

Opet Petrolcülük A.S.-2017 Turkish Fuel Retail Customer Service Leadership Award

Perception Cyber Security - part of Chemring Technology Solutions-2017 European Deep Learning-based Cyber Security Software New Product Innovation Award

prooV-2018 EIA PoC-as-a-Service Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

Proventia Oy-2017 European Retrofitting Technologies in Emission Control Technology Innovation Award

redPanda Software-2017 South African Enterprise Software for Retail Customer Value Leadership Award

Robert Bosch GmbH-2017 European Intelligent Parking Systems Technology Innovation Award

Software AG-2017 Global IPaaS for Manufacturing Product Leadership Award

SupPlant-2018 Israeli Smart Irrigation Technology New Product Innovation Award

Transcom-2017 European Contact Center Outsourcing Customer Value Leadership Award

VoyagerLabs-2017 European AI-based Social Behavior Analytics New Product Innovation Award

Wirepas Oy-2017 European Internet of Things Product Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

