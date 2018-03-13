Sadeem, the Biggest Digital Series in the Arab World, Goes Live

BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The biggest digital competition and series in the Arab world, 'Sadeem' is now live.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653323/Sadeem_Digital_Series.jpg)



Sadeem's audience will get to watch their 20 contestants from across the region go from zero to hero, through an exciting online reality series that will culminate in the crowning of the Arab world's next digital super star. The contestants were chosen from the 18,000 who applied to Sadeem from across the Arab world and beyond.

Targeted at "Generation Z", Arabs aged between 15 and 25, Sadeem aims to create a network of young content creators from the Arab world who can realize their potential and achieve their dreams, while spreading a message of hope and positivity across their countries. Inspired by the competition's panel of judges featuring Egypt's rising motivational speaker Kareem Esmail, Algeria's popular online satirist Youcef Zarouta, and Kuwait's influential fashion blogger Ascia Al Faraj, contestants have the chance to build on their digital presence learning a lot from the judges' special digital experiences.

The two star hosts of the series are Jordanian actress and YouTube celebrity Tima Shomali, and Lebanon's king of velfies Issam Merheb.

Commenting on the start of Sadeem's new phase, Ascia Al Faraj said,

"I'm excited that this game-changing digital series is finally starting! We've had spectacular applications from across the Arab world. Judging by the quality of applicants, the future of Arab content is in good hands"

Kareem Esmail said,

"Arab youth are adopting to changing times. Technological advances are giving young people the opportunity to realise their dreams. Sadeem is offering a perfect opportunity for the Arab youths to showcase their prowess to the global audience."

Sadeem's top 20 Contestants will now lock horns in a series of challenges designed to develop their content creation skills, their ability to engage with their audienceacross multiple platforms and create compellingbranded content. The grand finale will be held on May 12th 2018 to announce Sadeem's winner.

The show is supported by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, Talabat, Qatar Airways and Demco Properties.

Sadeem is published exclusively on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram via @officialsadeem. Episodes are available every night from 9pm KSA.