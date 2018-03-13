Fraport Traffic Figures - February 2018: Continuing Growth

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Frankfurt Airport records significant traffic growth for passengers and flights -Fraport's international portfolio achieves positive development

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served almost 4.4 million passengers in the February 2018 reporting month, an increase of 8.5 percent year-on-year. Passenger traffic in the cumulative January-to-February 2018 period rose by 8.0 percent. February's passenger increase can be attributed mainly to intra-European routes which generated 13.2 percent growth. Cargo throughput (airfreight and airmail) at FRA grew by 3.2 percent to 166,959 metric tons.

Aircraft movements climbed by 7.6 percent to 35,193 takeoffs and landings. European traffic (up 10.5 percent) was also the main growth driver in this category. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) advanced by 5.5 percent to about 2.2 million metric tons.

Overall, Fraport's international airport portfolio recorded traffic growth in February 2018. Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) received 99,213 passengers, a double-digit gain of 10.2 percent. The two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) welcomed a combined total of about 1.1 million passengers - representing growth of 6.1 percent. The 14 Greek regional airports saw traffic slide by 8.8 percent to a combined total of 517,438 passengers. The primary contributing factor here was reduced flight operations at the high-traffic Thessaloniki Airport (SKG), required for runway construction works. As a result, SKG's passenger traffic dropped by 13.7 percent during the reporting period. In the meantime, the SKG runway project has been completed.

Peru's capital city gateway at Lima Airport (LIM) reported about 1.7 million passengers and growth of 9.6 percent in February 2018. Combined, Fraport Twin Star's airports at Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast advanced by 62.2 percent to a total of 61,027 passengers. On the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) achieved a 15.5 percent jump in traffic to 694,177 passengers. Traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany grew by 11.1 per cent to 317,579 passengers. In the reporting month, Russia's St. Petersburg Airport (LED) registered 953,908 passengers (up 6.3 percent) and China's Xi'an Airport (XIY) counted some 3.5 million passengers (up 8.9 percent).

Fraport Traffic Figures February 2018 Fraport Group Airports1 February 2018 Year to Date (YTD) 2018 Fully-conso lidated Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements airports share(%) Month Δ% Month Δ% Month Δ% YTD Δ% YTD Δ% YTD Δ% FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 4,364,930 8.5 163,121 2.2 35,193 7.6 8,914,327 8.0 329,686 1.3 72,009 8.1 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 99,213 10.2 929 11.1 2,214 3.1 199,588 11.3 1,945 14.6 4,676 7.3 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,054,355 6.1 5,704 34.0 10,082 5.1 2,354,732 3.0 11,810 45.0 21,859 3.1 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 441,101 4.0 2,832 4.7 3,929 3.3 1,038,677 -1.4 6,269 20.7 8,893 -0.3 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 613,254 7.6 2,872 85.1 6,153 6.2 1,316,055 6.7 5,541 88.0 12,966 5.6 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 517,438 -8.8 n.a. n.a. 5,398 -5.4 1,066,944 -6.9 n.a.n.a. 11,272 -6.7 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 385,248 -10.9 n.a. n.a. 3,672 -6.0 794,988 -9.4 n.a.n.a. 7,681 -7.7 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 18,288 32.8 n.a. n.a. 347 84.6 37,891 32.0 n.a.n.a. 719 81.6 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 39,838 -40.1 n.a. n.a. 296 -40.8 83,093 -38.2 n.a.n.a. 604 -41.9 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 2,035 21.1 n.a. n.a. 75 10.3 3,925 13.3 n.a. n.a. 152 5.6 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 26,391 >100.0 n.a. n.a. 288>100.0 58,819>100.0 n.a. n.a. 668>100.0 PVK Aktion/ Preveza Greece 73.40 199 63.1 n.a. n.a. 68 -2.9 528 24.2 n.a. n.a. 134 -11.8 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 295,839 -13.7 n.a. n.a. 2,484 -12.9 605,425-12.9 n.a. n.a. 5,180 -15.1 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 2,658 -0.8 n.a. n.a. 114 1.8 5,307 -1.8 n.a. n.a. 224 -6.7 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 132,190 -2.1 n.a. n.a. 1,726 -4.2 271,956 1.2 n.a. n.a. 3,591 -4.5 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 5,552 -56.2 n.a. n.a. 120 -16.7 7,861 -64.3 n.a. n.a. 181 -40.8 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 923 13.8 n.a. n.a. 40 25.0 1,796 25.2 n.a. n.a. 80 21.2 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 30,481 2.2 n.a. n.a. 270 -3.2 60,870 5.4 n.a. n.a. 570 -2.2 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 13,883 37.3 n.a. n.a. 286 28.8 31,246 50.7 n.a. n.a. 605 29.0 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 19,112 -7.8 n.a. n.a. 280 -13.8 39,348 -5.2 n.a. n.a. 607 -9.0 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 53,358 2.4 n.a. n.a. 521 -4.4 112,031 4.4 n.a. n.a. 1,105 -4.2 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 8,881 1.2 n.a. n.a. 209 -17.7 18,804 4.3 n.a. n.a. 443 -14.1 LIM Lima Peru2 70.01 1,707,889 9.6 17,594 2.5 14,713 7.0 3,538,561 9.6 42,509 0.3 31,213 8.3 Fraport Twin Star Bulgaria 60.00 61,027 62.2 759 -11.8 666 20.2 133,932 74.1 1,620 -37.8 1,467 27.1 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 9,804 17.5 752 -12.0 147 -10.4 22,847 21.2 1,608 -35.7 342 -8.3 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 51,223 75.0 7 12.8 519 33.1 111,085 91.2 12 -88.6 1,125 44.0 At equity consolidated airports2 AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 694,177 15.5 n.a. n.a. 4,892 6.6 1,494,254 17.0 n.a.n.a. 10,332 6.7 HAJ Hannover Germany 30.00 317,579 11.1 1,681 -10.6 5,055 8.5 639,282 9.0 3,575 2.1 9,908 4.9 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 953,908 6.3 n.a. n.a. 10,050 6.3 2,033,082 8.1 n.a. n.a. 21,378 7.0 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,496,540 8.9 17,041 16.2 25,265 4.4 6,805,204 4.4 42,590 15.3 50,830 1.9

Frankfurt Airport3 February 2018 Month Δ % Passengers 4,365,161 8.5 Cargo (freight & mail) 166,959 3.2 Aircraft movements 35,193 7.6 MTOW (in metric tons)4 2,181,762 5.5 PAX/PAX-flight5 133.3 0.5 Seat load factor (%) 73.9 Punctuality rate (%) 72.9 Frankfurt Airport PAX share Δ %6 Regional Split Month Continental 62.4 11.3 Germany 11.9 4.0 Europe (excl. GER) 50.5 13.2 Western Europe 42.2 13.0 Eastern Europe 8.3 14.3 Intercontinental 37.6 4.0 Africa 4.8 13.5 Middle East 6.3 4.0 North America 10.2 3.4 Central & South Amer. 4.4 -0.8 Far East 11.8 3.0 Australia 0.0 n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo=Freight + mail





