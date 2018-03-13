sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures - February 2018: Continuing Growth

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Frankfurt Airport records significant traffic growth for passengers and flights -Fraport's international portfolio achieves positive development

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served almost 4.4 million passengers in the February 2018 reporting month, an increase of 8.5 percent year-on-year. Passenger traffic in the cumulative January-to-February 2018 period rose by 8.0 percent. February's passenger increase can be attributed mainly to intra-European routes which generated 13.2 percent growth. Cargo throughput (airfreight and airmail) at FRA grew by 3.2 percent to 166,959 metric tons.

Aircraft movements climbed by 7.6 percent to 35,193 takeoffs and landings. European traffic (up 10.5 percent) was also the main growth driver in this category. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) advanced by 5.5 percent to about 2.2 million metric tons.

Overall, Fraport's international airport portfolio recorded traffic growth in February 2018. Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) received 99,213 passengers, a double-digit gain of 10.2 percent. The two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) welcomed a combined total of about 1.1 million passengers - representing growth of 6.1 percent. The 14 Greek regional airports saw traffic slide by 8.8 percent to a combined total of 517,438 passengers. The primary contributing factor here was reduced flight operations at the high-traffic Thessaloniki Airport (SKG), required for runway construction works. As a result, SKG's passenger traffic dropped by 13.7 percent during the reporting period. In the meantime, the SKG runway project has been completed.

Peru's capital city gateway at Lima Airport (LIM) reported about 1.7 million passengers and growth of 9.6 percent in February 2018. Combined, Fraport Twin Star's airports at Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast advanced by 62.2 percent to a total of 61,027 passengers. On the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) achieved a 15.5 percent jump in traffic to 694,177 passengers. Traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany grew by 11.1 per cent to 317,579 passengers. In the reporting month, Russia's St. Petersburg Airport (LED) registered 953,908 passengers (up 6.3 percent) and China's Xi'an Airport (XIY) counted some 3.5 million passengers (up 8.9 percent).

Fraport AG
Torben Beckmann
Corporate Communications
Media Relations
60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Tel.: +49-69-690-70553

E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de

Internet: http://www.fraport.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

Fraport Traffic Figures
February 2018

Fraport Group Airports1         February 2018                  Year to Date (YTD) 2018


Fully-conso
 lidated    Fraport   Passengers    Cargo*     Movements   Passengers    Cargo   Movements
airports   share(%)  Month    Δ%  Month   Δ%  Month  Δ%    YTD   Δ%   YTD    Δ%  YTD    Δ%
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany   100.00 4,364,930  8.5 163,121 2.2 35,193 7.6 8,914,327 8.0 329,686 1.3 72,009 8.1
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia  100.00   99,213  10.2    929 11.1  2,214 3.1   199,588 11.3  1,945 14.6 4,676 7.3
Fraport
Brasil     100.00 1,054,355  6.1  5,704 34.0 10,082 5.1 2,354,732 3.0 11,810 45.0 21,859 3.1
FOR
Fortaleza
   Brazil    100.00   441,101  4.0  2,832  4.7  3,929 3.3 1,038,677 -1.4 6,269 20.7 8,893 -0.3
POA Porto
Alegre
  Brazil    100.00   613,254  7.6  2,872 85.1  6,153 6.2 1,316,055 6.7 5,541 88.0 12,966 5.6
Fraport
Regional
Airports
of Greece
A+B        73.40   517,438 -8.8   n.a.  n.a. 5,398 -5.4 1,066,944 -6.9 n.a.n.a. 11,272 -6.7
Fraport
Regional
Airports
of Greece
   A          73.40  385,248 -10.9   n.a.  n.a. 3,672 -6.0   794,988 -9.4 n.a.n.a. 7,681 -7.7
CFU Kerkyra
(Corfu)
 Greece     73.40   18,288  32.8   n.a. n.a.    347 84.6    37,891 32.0 n.a.n.a.   719 81.6
CHQ Chania
(Crete)
 Greece     73.40   39,838 -40.1   n.a. n.a.    296 -40.8   83,093 -38.2 n.a.n.a.  604 -41.9
EFL Kefalonia
Greece     73.40    2,035  21.1   n.a. n.a.     75  10.3    3,925 13.3  n.a. n.a.  152 5.6
KVA Kavala
 Greece     73.40   26,391 >100.0  n.a. n.a.    288>100.0   58,819>100.0 n.a. n.a. 668>100.0
PVK Aktion/
Preveza
 Greece     73.40      199   63.1  n.a. n.a.     68  -2.9      528 24.2 n.a. n.a. 134 -11.8
SKG
Thessaloniki
 Greece     73.40  295,839  -13.7  n.a. n.a.  2,484 -12.9  605,425-12.9 n.a. n.a. 5,180 -15.1
ZTH Zakynthos
Greece     73.40      2,658  -0.8 n.a. n.a.    114   1.8    5,307 -1.8 n.a. n.a.  224 -6.7
Fraport
Regional
Airports
of Greece
B          73.40    132,190 -2.1  n.a. n.a.  1,726  -4.2  271,956 1.2  n.a. n.a. 3,591 -4.5
JMK
Mykonos
 Greece     73.40      5,552 -56.2 n.a. n.a.   120  -16.7    7,861 -64.3 n.a. n.a. 181 -40.8
JSI
Skiathos
Greece     73.40        923  13.8 n.a. n.a.    40   25.0    1,796 25.2 n.a.  n.a.  80  21.2
JTR
Santorini
(Thira)
Greece     73.40     30,481   2.2 n.a. n.a.   270   -3.2   60,870  5.4  n.a. n.a. 570 -2.2
KGS Kos
Greece     73.40     13,883  37.3 n.a. n.a.   286   28.8   31,246  50.7  n.a. n.a. 605 29.0
MJT
Mytilene
(Lesvos)
Greece     73.40     19,112  -7.8  n.a. n.a.  280  -13.8   39,348  -5.2  n.a. n.a. 607 -9.0
RHO Rhodes
 Greece     73.40     53,358   2.4  n.a. n.a.  521  -4.4   112,031 4.4 n.a. n.a. 1,105 -4.2
SMI Samos
 Greece     73.40      8,881   1.2  n.a. n.a.  209 -17.7    18,804 4.3 n.a. n.a. 443 -14.1
LIM Lima
  Peru2      70.01  1,707,889   9.6 17,594 2.5 14,713 7.0 3,538,561 9.6 42,509 0.3 31,213 8.3
Fraport
Twin Star
 Bulgaria   60.00     61,027  62.2   759 -11.8  666  20.2 133,932 74.1 1,620 -37.8 1,467 27.1
BOJ Burgas
 Bulgaria   60.00      9,804  17.5   752 -12.0  147 -10.4 22,847 21.2 1,608 -35.7 342 -8.3
VAR Varna
 Bulgaria   60.00     51,223  75.0     7  12.8  519  33.1 111,085 91.2 12 -88.6 1,125 44.0

At equity consolidated airports2
AYT Antalya
  Turkey      51.00    694,177  15.5  n.a. n.a. 4,892  6.6 1,494,254 17.0 n.a.n.a. 10,332 6.7
HAJ Hannover
Germany     30.00    317,579  11.1 1,681 -10.6 5,055 8.5   639,282 9.0 3,575 2.1 9,908 4.9
LED St.
Petersburg
  Russia      25.00    953,908  6.3   n.a. n.a. 10,050 6.3 2,033,082 8.1 n.a. n.a. 21,378 7.0
XIY Xi'an
China      24.50  3,496,540 8.9  17,041 16.2 25,265 4.4 6,805,204 4.4 42,590 15.3 50,830 1.9



Frankfurt Airport3

February 2018                Month      Δ %
Passengers               4,365,161      8.5
Cargo (freight & mail)     166,959      3.2
Aircraft movements          35,193      7.6
MTOW (in metric tons)4   2,181,762      5.5
PAX/PAX-flight5              133.3      0.5
Seat load factor (%)          73.9
Punctuality rate (%)          72.9

Frankfurt Airport          PAX share    Δ %6
Regional Split                Month
Continental                    62.4    11.3
 Germany                       11.9     4.0
 Europe (excl. GER)            50.5    13.2
  Western Europe               42.2    13.0
   Eastern Europe               8.3    14.3
Intercontinental               37.6     4.0
 Africa                         4.8    13.5
 Middle East                    6.3     4.0
 North America                 10.2     3.4
 Central & South Amer.          4.4    -0.8
 Far East                      11.8     3.0
 Australia                      0.0    n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo=Freight + mail



