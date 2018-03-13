

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported that its Adjusted EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for fiscal year 2017 was 5.8 billion euros, up from 5.4 billion euros in 2016.



At 1.9 billion euros, net income was substantially higher than last year, when a net loss of 5.7 billion euros was reported due to impairments. Adjusted net income came in at 1.2 billion euros, well higher than last year's result of 0.8 billion euros.



For 2018, RWE projects adjusted EBITDA in a range of 4.9 billion euros to 5.2 billion euros, and adjusted net income between 700 million euros and 1.0 billion euros. It represents a modest decline, but comes as no surprise since 2018 will merely reflect the full impact of the very low levels of electricity prices seen in past years.



Rolf Martin Schmitz, CEO of RWE AG, said, 'We're prepared for this. We planned to cut our cost base by €300 million annually between 2016 and 2019 and we have already achieved more than half of this. Furthermore, we can observe a slight improvement in wholesale electricity prices. On the whole, we are optimistic about our future prospects.'



For fiscal 2017, the Executive and Supervisory Boards of RWE AG will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 26 April the payment of a dividend of 1.50 euros for common and preferred shares. This includes a special dividend of 1.00 euros. For 2018, the goal is to increase the ordinary dividend to 0.70 euros.



