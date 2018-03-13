

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Tuesday that FRA served almost 4.4 million passengers in the month of February 2018, an increase of 8.5 percent year-on-year. The passenger increase in the month was driven mainly by intra-European routes which generated 13.2 percent growth.



Cargo throughput -airfreight and airmail- at FRA grew 3.2 percent to 166,959 metric tons. Aircraft movements climbed 7.6 percent to 35,193 takeoffs and landings. European traffic, which grew 10.5 percent, was also the main growth driver in this category, the company noted. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs advanced 5.5 percent to about 2.2 million metric tons.



Fraport's international airport portfolio delivered a strong performance in the the month. Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia's capital city recorded a 10.2 percent rise in traffic. Lima Airport in Peru welcomed 9.6 percent more passengers.



The Twin Star airports of Varna and Burgas on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined, advanced by 62.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX