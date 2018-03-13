NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 13.03.2018;Das Instrument TINC DE000A2G8Y89 BAUMOT GROUP AG KONV. EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 13.03.2018: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG GER0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y

The instrument TINC DE000A2G8Y89 BAUMOT GROUP AG KONV. EQUITY has its first trading date on 13.03.2018: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG GER0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y