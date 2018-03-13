

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) reported a consolidated net loss in 2017 of 69.8 million euros compared to a loss of 60.4 million euros, previous year. The loss per share was 2.41 euros compared to a loss of 2.28 euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was negative at 67.6 million euros compared to negative EBIT of 59.9 million euros, prior year.



Group revenues for 2017 increased 34% to 66.8 million euros from 49.7 million euros, prior year. Total operating expenses came in at 133.8 million euros, exceeding last year's number by 22%. Proprietary R&D expenses, including technology development, rose by 26% to 99.1 million euros.



For fiscal 2018, MorphoSys intends to significantly increase its expenditures with the goal of driving MOR208 to market and preparing the company for its commercialization. The company expects Group revenues in the range of 20 to 25 million euros. MorphoSys expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be negative in a range of 110 to 120 million euros.



'In 2018, our main focus will be on MOR208. We plan to continue the analysis of maturing data from the L-MIND study and to continue the ongoing discussion with the FDA regarding a potential expedited regulatory submission. Building commercial capabilities for MOR208, preferably in the U.S., is also a key part of our activities in 2018. At this stage we are working under the assumption that we will need to be ready to commercialize MOR208 starting in the first half of 2020,' said Simon Moroney, CEO of MorphoSys AG.



Separately, MorphoSys AG reported updated data from the ongoing single-arm phase 2 clinical trial known as L-MIND. L-MIND is designed to investigate the antibody MOR208 plus lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy (HDC) and autologous stem cell transplantation. The company said the results confirm and corroborate earlier interim data reported from the trial.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX