Visibility and Control to Protect Company Mobile Data and aid GDPR Compliance

Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity, announced today that Vodafone Ireland, the country's largest mobile phone operator, has launched VDC for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The solution built on the Asavie Moda service enables businesses to protect and control employees' mobile device usage and aid GDPR compliance and drive cost savings.

VDC is built on Asavie Moda a cloud-based, self-service solution, enabling employees to work securely on any device, from anywhere. VDC offers network protection against business mobile threats and zero-day exploits. Its essential mobile device management (MDM) capabilities enable companies to physically protect the device with password, lock, locate and wipe features. This helps businesses comply with Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by securing the mobile device and the data on the device. It also helps businesses control the costs of employee mobile data usage and avoid experiencing "bill shock" when an employee exceeds their data plan.

Paula Corcoran, Product Manager for IoT Mobility Solutions, Vodafone Irelandsaid, "We are delighted to partner with Asavie to deliver a multi-faceted mobile security and data management solution to the Irish SME market. Until recently there has been no easy to use, all-in-one solution to protect how devices consume mobile data. VDC now addresses this issue by offering sophisticated tools to help businesses comply with the latest regulations."

Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie said, "We are pleased to partner with Vodafone on the launch of VDC. VDC proactively addresses the risks and regulatory concerns of running a mobile workforce in today's hyper-connected world.

Any company operating today without a robust mobile security and data control solution runs the risk of exposing itself to a variety of financial and regulatory policy breaches. Our solution is a win-win option for any company struggling to gain visibility and control of how its employees are using their mobile phones while protecting them into the bargain."

VDC is a SIM-based solution, with any malicious sites blocked before they are accessed. Web-based management enables an administrator to run VDC even if the SIM card is removed and inserted into another device. Additionally, end users can view their usage via the Data Control App available on iTunes and the App Store, as well as on mobile handsets, tables, Mi-Fi and data cards.

About Asavie

Asavie makes secure connectivity simple for any size of mobility or IoT deployment in a hyper-connected world. The Asavie PassBridge platform powers on-demand services for the secure and intelligent distribution of data to connected devices anywhere. This enables enterprises to harness the power of the internet of things and mobile devices to transform and scale their businesses. Strategic partners include AT&T, Telefonica, Verizon, Vodafone, as well as Arrow, AWS, Dell and MultiTech.

About Vodafone Ireland

Vodafone is Ireland's leading total communications provider with more than two million mobile customers and 225,000 fixed broadband customers. It provides a total range of communications solutions including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications to consumers and to small, medium and large businesses. Since 2011, Vodafone Ireland has expanded its enterprise division, offering integrated next-generation fixed and mobile solutions in addition to cloud-based platforms, machine to machine services and professional ICT support. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.ie

