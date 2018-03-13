Avanti Communications Group plc ("Avanti"), a leading provider of satellite data communications services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"), and Globecomm, a global connectivity provider serving media, maritime, enterprise and government markets, have announced a Master Services Agreement.

Globecomm will utilise Virtual Network Operator (VNO) services from Avanti's HYLAS 2 Ka-band satellite which covers Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The VNO services will enable Globecomm to provide satellite connectivity to underdeveloped regions.

The initial deployment brings highly reliable and fast satellite broadband to over 250 unserved villages in the Middle East and is the first stage in Globecomm's strategy to connect rural and remote villages to facilitate commerce, education and government support programs.

During phase 2 of the initiative, Globecomm plans to further expand the service across the Middle East and East Africa within the next 12 months and has a vision to roll-out a further 2000 connections using Avanti's High Throughput Satellite technology.

Christian Georgeson, Chief Marketing Officer of Avanti Communications, said: "We are proud to partner with Globecomm and help them to achieve their vision in connecting rural and remote villages served by our HYLAS 2 satellite. We look forward to the deployment of our Ka-band satellite broadband in Phase 2 of the initiative".

"We are excited to provide broadband connectivity to these under-served markets," said Globecomm CEO Jason Juranek. "By leveraging Avanti's Ka-band High Throughput Satellites as a Virtual Network Operator, Globecomm can manage the Quality of Service on a discrete end-user basis in near-real time, and at affordable prices.

Notes to Editors:

About Avanti Communications

Avanti connects people wherever they are in their homes, businesses, in government and on mobiles.

Through the HYLAS satellite fleet and partners in 118 countries, the network provides ubiquitous internet service to a quarter of the world's population. Avanti delivers the level of quality and flexibility that the most demanding telecoms customers in the world seek.

Avanti is the first mover in high throughput satellite data communications in EMEA. It has rights to orbital slots and Ka-band spectrum in perpetuity that covers an end market of over 1.7bn people.

The Group has invested $1.2bn in a network that incorporates satellites, ground stations, datacentres and a fibre ring.

Avanti has a unique Cloud-based customer interface that is protected by patented technology.

Avanti Communications is listed in London on AIM (AVN: LSE).

www.avantiplc.com

About Globecomm

Globecomm is the leading engineering-driven, global connectivity provider serving media, maritime, enterprise and government markets in over 100 countries. We develop smart connectivity solutions to address customer issues across a broad spectrum of areas, including system design and integration, managed communication services including mobile and IoT, media services and mission critical networks. We are known for our unique ability to provide robust connectivity to the most remote locations under the most treacherous conditions. Globecomm is dedicated to improving communications and leverages its world-class, global network to offer end-to-end, managed service communication's solutions worldwide.

Based in Hauppauge, New York, Globecomm also maintains offices in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. For more information, please visit www.globecomm.com.

www.globecomm.com

