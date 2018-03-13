Technogym Launches 'Let's Move for a Better World' Social Campaign

CESENA, Italy, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Technogym, the world's leading wellness and fitness company, has just launched the new edition of 'Let's Move for a Better World', the social campaign which enables participants to do good for themselves and make a difference for others.

From 12 to 31 March, everyone training on Technogym equipment in almost 1000 fitness centers taking part in the campaign across 29 countries around the world will have the chance to contribute to a good cause and donate pieces of Technogym equipment to a non-profit organization within their local community: a good way to get fit and help others get more active at the same time.

To take part in 'Let's Move for a Better World', participants would need to join the nearest club running the campaign and collect as many MOVEs (Technogym's unit of measure for movement) as they can. Download the Technogym App or head over to Technogym.com to locate the closest facility through the Gym Finder and start exercising: it's going to be good for all involved. The more active the clubs the more they collect MOVEs, and the bigger their donation.

By using connected TECHNOGYM equipment or Technogym's mywellness app, users will be able to measure how much they exercise and donate MOVEs thanks toMyWellness Cloud, TECHNOGYM's cloud-based digital platform. Upon reaching predefined movement goals, each club can win a Technogym product to donate to any non-profit association of its choice which operates in fighting obesity and sedentary lifestyles.

For over 30 years, Technogym has been committed to promoting the wellness lifestyle as an opportunity for all social players: Governments, which thanks to prevention-oriented policies can lower the costs of health care, enterprises, which by investing on wellness programs for their employees can maximise the productivity and creativity of their staff, and citizens who, thanks to regular exercise, can live longer, happier lives.

