Augmentum Fintech Plc - First Day of Dealings

13 March 2018

Augmentum Fintech plc

("Augmentum Fintech' or the "Company")

FIRST DAY OF DEALINGS

Further to the announcement made by Augmentum Fintech on 9 March 2018, the Company is pleased to announce that 94,000,000 Ordinary Shares will at 8.00 a.m. today be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The Ordinary Shares will trade under the ticker: AUGM (ISIN: GB00BG12XV81).

The total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company in issue immediately following Admission is 94,000,000 each with equal voting rights. This total voting rights figure can be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

On Admission, the Management Team and family members will in aggregate hold 3.6% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Capitalised terms shall have the meaning attributed to them in the IPO Prospectus published by the Company on 22 February 2018 unless otherwise defined in this announcement.

The Company's LEI is: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71.

NOTES:

The Company will invest in early stage (but not seed stage, where the risk profile of investments is considered to be higher) and later stage fintech businesses which have high growth potential in scalable sectors. These opportunities will predominantly be focused on disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, as well as other cross-industry propositions.

The Company's investment objective is to generate capital growth over the long term through investment in a focused portfolio of fast growing and/or high potential private financial services technology businesses based predominantly in the UK and wider Europe.

The Company will acquire, subject to Admission, an initial portfolio of five fintech investments with an aggregate valuation of approximately £33.3 million as at 31 December 2017. This initial portfolio comprises investments in Zopa, Seedrs, Interactive Investor, BullionVault and SRL Global.

The Company intends to realise value and generate returns for shareholders through exiting the investments over time and commits to return to shareholders up to 50 percent of the gains realised by the disposal of investments in each financial year. The Management Team's performance record in respect of fintech investments shows a gross IRR of 19%.

It is intended that the Company will be structured as an internally managed closed-ended investment company, once the FCA has granted the necessary authorisation. In the interim period, the Company and Frostrow Capital have appointed Augmentum Capital LLP as investment adviser in respect of the Company. The key individuals who will be responsible for the management of the Company's investments are currently principals or employees of, or advisors to, the Investment Adviser and will, in due course, become employees of or advisers to Augmentum Fintech Management Limited (the "New Portfolio Manager' and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company).

The Company has an independent board of non-executive directors and has appointed Frostrow Capital as its alternative investment fund manager for the purposes of the AIFM Rules.