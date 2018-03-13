International Business Machines Corp - Doc re (DEF 14A)

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION



TIDM IBM



Headline Notification of filing of document



The Corporation's Notice of 2018 Annual Meeting and Proxy

Statement on Form DEF 14A dated March 12, 2018 was filed

with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and

subsequently in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the

officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of

regulated information and with the CSSF. The report is available

at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.



There are no registered stockholders with 5% or more of the Company's

common stock as of December 31, 2017.



The DEF 14A filing contains information as to certain persons

who have publicly disclosed that they are the beneficial owners of

5% or more of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2017.