Dienstag, 13.03.2018

13.03.2018 | 08:01
(5 Leser)
PR Newswire

International Business Machines Corp - Doc re (DEF 14A)

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM IBM

Headline Notification of filing of document

The Corporation's Notice of 2018 Annual Meeting and Proxy
Statement on Form DEF 14A dated March 12, 2018 was filed
with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and
subsequently in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the
officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of
regulated information and with the CSSF. The report is available

at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.

There are no registered stockholders with 5% or more of the Company's
common stock as of December 31, 2017.

The DEF 14A filing contains information as to certain persons
who have publicly disclosed that they are the beneficial owners of
5% or more of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2017.


