Record revenues driven by organic growth and strategic expansion

XLMedia (AIM: XLM), a leading provider of digital performance marketing services, is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Financial highlights

Revenues increased 33% to $137.6 million (2016: $103.6 million)

Gross profit increased 37% to $73.1 million (2016: $53.3 million)

Adjusted EBITDA increased 36% to $47.1 million (2016: $34.6 million)

Profit before tax increased 27% to $39.3 million (2016: $31.0 million)

Declared final dividend of $8.0 million or 3.7105 cents per share to be paid in Pound Sterling (2.6829 pence per share), a total of 7.7331 cents per share for the year (2016: 7.6069 cents per share for the year)

Strong balance sheet with $33.8 million working capital and total equity of $116.7 million or 76% of total assets

Cash and short-term investments at 31 December 2017 were $43.3 million

Earnings per share increased 25% to $0.15 (2016: $0.12)

Operating highlights

Significant acquisition momentum during the period continues to drive geographical and sector expansion. Key transactions included: Personal finance acquisitions GreedyRates, a Canadian credit card comparison portal, and Money Under 30, a US personal finance website, now both fully integrated Mobile apps acquisition ClicksMob, a mobile performance-based user acquisition platform Entrance into the high growth cyber security sector - Acquisition of Securethoughts, a US cyber security comparison website Expansion into Romania - Completed the acquisition of a Romanian portfolio of publishing assets, leveraging the Group's affiliate license in a growing regulated market



Post-period end highlights

Raised an additional $43.6 million of cash to further accelerate acquisition strategy

Acquired a number of leading Finnish gambling related informational websites from Good Game Ltd for a total consideration of up to €15 million

Acquired three personal finance websites based in the US for a total consideration of $5.15 million.

Ory Weihs, Chief Executive Officer of XLMedia, commented:

"We are delighted to have delivered another record performance for the Group, underpinned by our clear strategic vision. Our recent entry into the personal finance sector is already delivering tangible benefits with potential for further upside, while the core activities continue to deliver solid growth.

"Elsewhere, core markets continue to perform well, and alongside the acquisitions and ongoing investment in technology, we are confident these will generate significant returns.

"Further to the fundraising completed in January, we believe we will be able to capitalise on our acquisition pipeline in addition to growing the business organically. The Board remains focused on continuing to deliver further progress and shareholder value."

For the full final results announcement, please visit our website at the following address: http://www.xlmedia.com/regulatory-news/

A webcast of our results presentation will be available on our website later today: http://www.xlmedia.com/media/

